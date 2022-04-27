Deepika Padukone makes it to jury of the Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone has joined the jury panel of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the year 2022.

Actor Deepika Padukone will be the part of competition’s jury for the 75th edition of the Festival de Cannes headed by French actor Vincent Lindon. The most prestigious film festival is slated for May 17-28 this year.

The jury headed by Lindon has names like actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier along with India’s Padukone on the list.

The nine-member panel will pick the winners for ‘Palme d’Or’ honors at a gala ceremony in Cannes on the final day, May 28.

In the statement shared by organizers on the festival’s website, jury President Lindon said, “It is a great honor and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival.”

“With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow,” read the statement further.

As per the reports, the Bollywood star who is a constant on Cannes red carpet for years now – will be walking for all ten days at the festival.

