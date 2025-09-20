Deepika Padukone recalls SRK’s advice during 'King' shoot amid rumors

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 20, 2025
    • -
  • 315 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Deepika Padukone recalls SRK’s advice during 'King' shoot amid rumors
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment