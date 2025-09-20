Deepika Padukone recalls SRK’s advice during 'King' shoot amid rumors

The reigning, famously known Bollywood and Hollywood star Deepika Padukone recalled a lesson from Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) on Saturday that when she resumed a King film shooting with SRK amidst rumors of being out citing professional differences.

The 39-year-old actress wrote, sharing the image of herself holding hands with Shah Rukh Khan, that the very first lesson he taught her almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.

The Bollywood superstar further added that I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since.

Furthermore, she predictably added that, and that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?

Notably, Deepika’s announcement emerges a few days after Indian film production company Vyjayanti Movies confirmed that she is no longer a part of Kalki 2898 AD.

The social media post said that the filmmakers hinted that they could not partner with Deepika despite working with her for a long time during the production of the first film.

However, the award-winning Hollywood diva Deepika performed the lead role in the first part alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD seamlessly blends science fiction and Indian mythology.

Following the announcement on Saturday, the online followers sent infinite reactions in the comments section.

The husband of Deepika, actor Ranveer Singh, was also very happy about his coming film.

The renowned actor Ranveer has lauded his friendship with Shah Rukh and wrote, “Best besties.

In addition, some netizens also showed their best wishes for the actress Deepika.

A dying heart fan wrote that you will always be the best; no recession can touch you.