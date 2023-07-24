Deepika Padukone refused to work with Salman Khan 6 times!

Have you ever wondered why two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan never shared the screen?

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the Bollywood A-lister, who was a successful model earlier, got her very first film offer from Salman Khan himself, but since the diva was not sure about her career path at that time, she turned it down and later made her debut with Shahrukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Not just that, Padukone was then offered as many as six films of Khan including ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and Karan Johar‘s ‘Shuddhi’ – which did not get made.

Moreover, she was also approached for an item number in ‘Kick’, which she refused to do, for her similar commitment to ‘Happy New Year’.

As per the recent developments, Deepika Padukone is finally ready to share the screen with the ‘Dabangg’ actor and was keen to play the female lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’, and even sent the message to the ace filmmaker, with whom she has done ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’, only to learn that Bhansali wants his current muse Alia Bhatt to do the role.

Reportedly, the decision was taken keeping the plotline in the notice, which is of an elderly man falling in love with a young girl, a role which Bhansali believes Bhatt would fit.

Moreover, the chances of the two superstars crossing paths in the spy universe showdown ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ are also the least, as industry sources suggest that the epic actioner with two Khans in the lead, would have no space for a female heroine.

