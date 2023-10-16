Singham again: Deepika Padukone sinister first look, Ranveer reacts

Deepika Padukone amazed everyone with her first look as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s cop movie sequel, Singham 3, as Shakti Shetty. The movie’s leading man Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh also appears in the film.

On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, the director of the film, Rohit Shetty, unveiled the first look of the film and shared that Deepika played the most ‘brutal and violent’ cop in his film.

In the first look, the actress Deepika is seen as a lady police officer holding a gun pointed towards the man’s mouth while Deepika is giving a sinister smile with blood flowing from her forehead and shoulder.

“Naari sita ka bhi roop hai aur durga ka bhi… Meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe… Shakti Shetty… My lady Singham… Deepika Padukone,” the director Rohit wrote.

Among all the celebrities, Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to like the poster post.

“AALI RE AALI…LADY SINGHAM AALI !!!!! SHAKTI SHETTY has arrived in the Cop-verse !!!!!”, he captioned while resharing the picture on his own account.

Last year, Rohit Shetty confirmed Deepika as her Lady cop in Singham 3 during a promotion campaign event.

“We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” Rohit Shetty said.