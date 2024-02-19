Deepika Padukone steals the spotlights at BAFTAs 2024

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone brought Indian glam to Hollywood as she dazzled on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards 2024 on Sunday in a stunning Sabyasachi creation.

Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight at yesterday’s BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), held at the Royal Festival Hall of London’s Southbank Centre, as the accolades were handed out for the best feature-length film and documentaries, screened at British cinemas in 2023.

The Bollywood diva was one of the evening’s presenters, who handed over the trophy for ‘Best Film not in the English language’ category to actor Jonathan Glazer for ‘The Zone of Interest’.

Padukone opted for her signature sleek saree look for the big outing and slipped in a white creation by Indian couturier Sabyasachi, covered in self-toned sequins, giving a contemporary and party-ready spin to a traditional fit. The shimmery drape was paired with a matching, backless blouse, while her stylist Shaleena Nathani amped it up simply with statement drop earrings.

The minimalist yet head-turning look was finished off with a messy bun, and bronze-hued makeup with subtle smokey eyes and a matte blush pink pout.

Padukone joined the likes of Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Lily Collins and Emily Blunt in some of the best looks for the night and netizens cannot stop gushing over her sleek style and effortless grace each time she appears in a six-yard drape.

