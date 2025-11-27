Deepika Padukone's 82°E skincare faces sales slump and mounting losses

Bollywood film star Deepika Padukone’s skincare line, 82°E, is struggling with losses and a decline in sales.

According to the company’s most recent filings, the business has stated that it is working to cut costs in order to guarantee profitable sales, but aside from a decrease in losses, nothing has changed as of yet.

The DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited is owned and directed by Deepika Padukone and her father, Prakash Padukone, as the legal entity of 82°E.

The most recent reports to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs indicate that 82°E experienced losses of Indian rupees 12.26 crore during the 2024–2025 fiscal year. According to the filings, the company’s revenue decreased from Indian rupees 21.21 crore in 2023–2024 to Indian rupees 14.66 crore in 2024–2025, a decrease of more than 30%.

The good news for Deepika’s business is that the loss was 82°E lower than it was in the prior fiscal year. The company lost more than Indian rupees 23 crore in 2023–2024.

The company reported a decrease in spending in the MCA filings. “The management is continuously taking efforts to increase the revenue, reduce expenses to ensure it has a profitable track record,” the statement read.

The company’s decrease in market spending is proof of this. The company’s market expenditure dropped sharply by 78% to just Indian rupees 4.4 crore in 2024–2025 from Indian rupees 20 crore the year before. Also, the total amount spent decreased from Indian rupees 47 crore to slightly less than Indian rupees 26 crore.

82°E is a high-end skincare brand that Deepika introduced in 2021. It offers a wide variety of goods up to Indian rupees 2500.

But even with marketing initiatives and Deepika’s significant social media following, the company hasn’t been able to make money since its launch. In sharp contrast, since its 2019 launch, Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty has not only seen an increase in sales but has also reported enormous profits.