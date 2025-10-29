Deepika Padukone’s exit from ‘Kalki 2898 A.D.’ sequel sparks fresh controversy

Fans recently noticed that the actor’s name has been removed from the end credits of the original film on Netflix and Prime Video, sparking widespread debate online.

The change has raised eyebrows, as the 39-year-old actress was one of the film’s three main leads and prominently featured on its official posters and promotional material. Despite her scenes still appearing at the end of the movie, her name has vanished from the updated credits.

A fan page first drew attention to the update, posting a video with the caption: “OTT version of Kalki Part 1 removes Deepika Padukone’s name from credits”. The clip quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions from fans and netizens.

Many social media users called the move “unprofessional” and “petty”. One Reddit comment read, “She’s literally in the film and promoted it. The irony is they called her unprofessional first”. Another user quipped, “Who’s unprofessional now?”.

Earlier this year, the production company Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that Deepika would not return for the film’s sequel. Reports at the time suggested creative disagreements over pay and scheduling were behind her departure.

However, fans have criticized the recent credit removal as unnecessary. One fan commented, “She doesn’t even need PR they’re doing the job for her”. Others speculated whether the production team might digitally replace her in future edits of the film.

So far, Vyjayanthi Movies has not issued a statement regarding the credit changes.

Kalki 2898 A.D., which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone was a massive box-office success and is part of a planned cinematic universe. The cast for its upcoming sequel has yet to be officially announced.