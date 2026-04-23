Deepika Padukone’s ‘Raaka’ role intact despite pregnancy

Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy has sparked widespread speculation about her role in the upcoming film Raaka, but the film’s team has now firmly denied reports suggesting any changes to her part.

Recent rumours claimed that Deepika’s role in Raaka, which also stars Allu Arjun, might be reduced or that she could even be replaced following news of her second pregnancy. However, the makers have dismissed these claims as baseless.

In a statement, the team clarified that the project is progressing smoothly and according to schedule. They emphasized that Deepika continues to play a crucial role in the film and that filming is underway without disruptions. “Everything is moving as planned,” the statement noted, adding that the atmosphere on set remains energetic and focused.

The clarification comes shortly after reports suggested that the actor intends to continue shooting throughout her pregnancy. Industry sources indicate that Deepika has been actively working on the film, including performing demanding sequences, while ensuring all necessary precautions are in place.

Directed by Atlee and backed by Sun Pictures, Raaka is one of the most anticipated releases lined up for 2027. The film recently generated buzz after the makers unveiled Allu Arjun’s first look, featuring the actor in a striking bald avatar.