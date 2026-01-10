Deepika Padukone’s traditional wedding look steals the show

Hollywood star Deepika Padukone has recently garnered attention for her traditional attire at the wedding ceremony of one of her closest friends. The 40-year-old Indian icon, who frequently dazzles in ethnic outfits, stole the show at Sneha Ramachander’s big day.

On Saturday, January 10, Sneha Ramachander posted an image from her wedding on Instagram featuring the Padmaavat star. In the photo, Deepika Padukone is seen laughing with four close friends, looking gorgeous in a purple bandhani saree.

Details of her look—including her immaculate nude makeup, traditional jewellery, and sleek hair—were also captured in a selfie earlier post shared by Indian DJ Mehul Patel. This appearance follows an unexpected outing by Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh at an NBA game in New York City.

Furthermore, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, the Bajirao Mastani star is currently preparing for her upcoming film, King.

Last year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spent Christmas in New York City with their loved ones, staying away from the spotlight and bundled up in winter attire.

The couple’s candid photos went viral after a fan shared them online, spreading holiday cheer across social media. On Sunday, an Instagram user expressed her delight at crossing paths with the pair during the festive season.

In one photo, the fan is seen embracing Ranveer, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble. Another group photo captured Deepika, dressed in all white, smiling warmly for the camera.

Sharing the images, the fan captioned her post: “Meeting this gem of a person, Ranveer Singh, in NYC was a beautiful surprise and a keepsake memory.”