Defence Day ceremony postponed in solidarity with flood victims: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The central ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6 has been postponed to show solidarity with the flood-hit people, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed,” the statement said.

Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 31, 2022

Heavy rains across Pakistan have triggered flash floods, landslides, and glacial lake outbursts. In July, the country received more than 60% of average annual monsoon rainfall in just 3 weeks.

UN ISSUES FLASH APPEAL FOR $160 MILLION TO HELP PAKISTAN WITH FLOODS

The death toll from the devastating floods soared to 1,162 on Wednesday while more than 3,500 people have been injured so far since June 14, according to the daily report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Around 1,941 people were injured while 36 were killed during the past 24 hours.

Over 33 million people are estimated to have been affected by the floods and almost half a million people are currently in relief camps.

United Nations (UN) Tuesday issued a flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan cope with catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people and affected 33 million people.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

