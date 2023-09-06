Defence Day: Nation stands with armed forces to defeat ‘evil designs’, says PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Commemorating Defence Day and Martyrs Day on Wednesday, Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar paid rich tribute to valiant soldiers of the armed forces.

PM Kakar laid a floral wreath at the Pakistan Monument in honour of Yadgar-e-Shuhada to “pay homage and tribute” to the brave soldiers of the country’s armed forces.

In his message on the occasion, PM Kakar said that the entire nation stands with Pakistan’s armed forces to defeat those with “evil designs” against Pakistan’s integrity and prosperity.

He added that this glorious day when the entire nation stood side by side with its armed forces, calls upon everyone to make a pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan and pay tribute to the soldiers of the armed forces.

Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today to pay tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of the 1965 war with a renewed commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

The Day is observed to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis who became a rock-solid wall to defend the motherland against the aggression of enemy.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayer in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and the independence of India’s illegally Occupied and Kashmir.

CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to martyrs

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of the country have paid rich tribute to Martyrs, their families and war veterans on Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

According to ISPR, the country’s military leadership in it’s message said that on 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith.

The military leadership said this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations.

The ISPR said the Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats.