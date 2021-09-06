No compromise on sovereignty, territorial integrity, President Alvi, PM on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day have renewed the pledge that brave Pakistani nation will never compromise on its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message said Pakistan, being fully cognizant of developments in its neighborhood is committed to securing peace, and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace.

He commended the security agencies for their relentless efforts towards exposing the enemy carrying out covert activities.

Dr. Arif Alvi emphatically stated that Pakistan will never back away from its principled stand on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in his message said the gallant soldiers and officers, pilots and sailors fought bravely and did not care for their own lives and defended the frontiers by offering supreme sacrifice.

Read more: DEFENCE AND MARTYRS DAY BEING OBSERVED IN PAKISTAN

He said India today stands exposed before the world community for its bid to hamper peace in the region, especially with reference to Pakistan.

PM Imran said due to our government’s proactive diplomacy, the international community is now convinced that the persecution of minorities across India and the atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir must end forthwith.

The premier said India will have to give Kashmiris their due right to self-determination, under the UN Security Council resolutions; sooner the better.