Defence lawyers seek video footage in Noor Mukadam murder hearing

ISLAMABAD: The counsels of accused filed a plea in court seeking complete video footage in the hearing of Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

All accused were present in the court of the additional sessions judge in the murder trial. Four witnesses were also present in the court.

The defence counsels pleaded for providing complete video footage related to the murder.

The court during the hearing asked Malik Amjad advocate to get signature of prime accused Zahir Jaffer on the advocacy papers.

“He is not my lawyer. I won’t sign on the advocacy papers,” Zahir Jaffer refused”. “My advocate is outside the court, he is a barrister and coming to the court,” the accused said.

Footage from the CCTV cameras at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, has emerged showing how the girl unsuccessfully tried to run away before being murdered in a cold-blooded manner in Islamabad.

The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

