Defence Ministry submits reply in court in audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday submitted reply in audio leaks case in response to Islamabad High Court orders, ARY News reported.

The ministry in its one-page reply responded in six points.

“With smart phones there are inexpensive audio recording tools available,” ministry replied.

“Some platforms also provide the service over charges, while audio recording can be made easily with phone speaker during calls,” defence ministry said.

The defence ministry informed the court that the content of any voice can be changed with Artificial Intelligence tools.

Defence Ministry further said that only the social media platform could provide information about recording source in encrypted traffic. “The FIA has been the authority to get information from social media platforms,” ministry said.

“The FIA cybercrime wing has been competent authority under the PECA 2016 law,” according to the ministry.

“The FIA cybercrime wing should be directed for further investigation,” ministry said.

“The callers could also record themselves and leak afterwards, or the phone can also be hacked,” defence ministry replied.

The ministry pleaded to the court to accept the reply.

The high court bench in an order in audio leaks case summoned DGs of IB and the FIA in personal capacity on February 19.

Justice Babar Sattar hearing petitions of Bushra Bibi and former CJP’s son Najam us Saqib pertaining to audio leaks.