Defence Savings Certificate- New Profit Rates, April 2026

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings has issued new profit rates for Defense Saving Certificates of various denominations.

The financial institution has fixed the profit rate at 11.44 percent. The following are the profits that a person can earn on investment of Rs 100,000 until 10 years maturity:

First Year: Rs107,000

Second Year: Rs115,000

Third Year: Rs124,000

Fourth Year: Rs135,000

Fifth Year: Rs148,000

Sixth Year: Rs164,000

Seventh Year: Rs183,000

Eighth Year: Rs206,000

Ninth Year: Rs235,000

Tenth Year: Rs270,000

Profit on Rs500,000 Investment

First Year: Rs535,000

Second Year: Rs575,000

Third Year: Rs620,000

Fourth Year: Rs675,000

Fifth Year: Rs740,000

Sixth Year: Rs82,000

Seventh Year: Rs915,000

Eighth Year: Rs1,030,000

Ninth Year: Rs1,175,000

Tenth Year: Rs1,350,000

Defence Savings Certificates (DSC)

National Savings Centre (NSC) offers a reasonable profit rate on investments in the Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) with a guarantee from the Government of Pakistan for a period of ten years.

The certificates are offered in various denominations, ranging from Rs500 to Rs1,000,000.

The scheme is open to adult Pakistani citizens, overseas Pakistanis, and individuals holding a valid NICOP or POC. Minors can also invest, either independently with a guardian or jointly with adults or other minors.

Joint investments can include two adults or an adult and a minor, and payments from the certificates may be collected by any or all of the named holders.

Defence Savings Certificates can be purchased through any National Savings Centre (NSC), authorized branches of scheduled banks and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Taxation on Profit

The taxes and Zakat are deducted on the profits in line with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan. The withholding tax for filers has been fixed at 15 percent while it is 35 percent for non-fielders.