Defence Savings Certificates: Latest profit on Rs100,000 investment

By Web Desk
Amid the falling rate of inflation, the National Savings, also known as Qaumi Bachat, reduced the profit rates of Defense Savings Certificates (DSCs) in December 2024 and the same rate will be in effect until the next announcement.

The Defense Certificates (DSCs) were introduced a decade ago to help long-term investors fulfill their financial commitments. The Qaumi Bachat offers maturity options for up to 10 years in order to guarantee that investors obtain the best return on their investment.

The National Savings or Qaumi Bachat Bank had earlier announced a new profit rate for Defense Savings Certificates in effect from December 10, 2024.

The Defence Savings Certificates are available for investment by both Pakistani citizens and Pakistanis living abroad. These certificates are available in values of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 5,000, Rs. 10,000, Rs. 50,000, Rs. 100,000, Rs. 500,000, and Rs. 1,000,000, and they have a 10-year maturity term.

Defence Savings Certificates Profit January 2025

The Qaumi Bachat kept the profit rate of Defence Savings Certificates for January 2025 unchanged at  12.19 percent. Following are the profits on completion of every year until 10 Year maturity on investment of 100,000

Payable Amount (Principal + Profit ) On Investment of Every Rs.100,000

First Year           Rs109,000

Second Year       Rs119,000

Third Year          Rs130,000

Fourth Year        Rs143,000

Fifth Year           Rs159,000

Sixth Year          Rs179,000

Seven Year         Rs204,000

Eighth Year         Rs235,000

Ninth Year          Rs272,000

Tenth Year          Rs316,000

Tax/Zakat Deduction

The taxes and Zakat are deducted on the profits in line with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The withholding tax for filers has been fixed at 15 percent while it is 30 percent for non-fielders.

