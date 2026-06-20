Defending T20 champions New Zealand keep semis hopes alive

New Zealand kept their hopes of defending their women’s T20 World Cup crown alive with a thrilling four-run win over Ireland on Friday in Southampton.

Defeat for the Kiwis, who had lost their previous two games, would have left them teetering on the brink of an early flight home but instead they move up to fourth in Group Two.

However, they are not out of the woods yet as they may need to win their final two group games and rely on other results going their way.

The Irish are all but out of contention for a place in the last four after coming tantalisingly close to their first win in the history of the tournament at the 20th attempt.

New Zealand — who had to cope with the late withdrawal of talismanic all-rounder Sophie Devine who was sick — were restricted to 140-6 off their 20 overs.

The Irish looked poised to cause an upset as captain Gaby Lewis (58) and Orla Prendergast (59) put on a 110-run partnership for the second wicket.

However, the champions hit back, taking three wickets — including both Lewis and Prendergast — to wrest back the momentum.

Ireland finished on 136-4.

Melie Kerr stood out for the Kiwis, scoring 30 and then taking 2-23, including the vital wicket of Lewis.

She said the match had been “a rollercoaster of emotions”.

“It has been a disappointing start to the tournament so today was just about body language and turning up,” she added.

“We need to turn up and believe we can still win games of cricket.

“I don’t necessarily think a couple of training sessions will change anything.

“We’re a good side — it is just about holding our nerve when the game is on the line and the first two games we didn’t quite do that.”

New Zealand are next in action against Scotland in Bristol on Tuesday.