Defenses center stage in MNF test of Bears, Vikings prized QBs

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores never met a blitz package he didn’t like, the type of hyper-aggressive approach prone to leaving a young quarterback rattled.

Like-minded Dennis Allen begins his first season calling the shots for the Chicago Bears’ defense on Monday night and undoubtedly reminded his veteran starters there’s fresh meat on the menu as Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy makes his first career start — in primetime at historic Soldier Field.

In the final game of Week 1, Ben Johnson will make his debut as head coach of the Bears and has the pelts on the wall to break any ties between defensive masterminds. Johnson ran up 30 or more points in each of his past four gridiron chess matches with Flores during a record-setting run of success as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

A one-man offensive think tank, Johnson anticipates many new looks and imaginative disguises from Flores and the Vikings to test second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who will be playing behind an offensive line with three new starters. Johnson said he’s been studying Flores for years, dating to the former Miami Dolphins head coach’s training as defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

It was in that setting at the knee of Bill Belichick where Flores built an ever-adapting scheme that thrived on not showing the same looks.

“He does that as a coordinator. You don’t really know what you’re going to get,” Johnson said of Flores. “You have to adjust in the middle of the game. Our guys have to be open-minded and be willing to understand that we’re going to get hit in the teeth a couple times. It’s the nature of doing business with this crew. They have some really good players. They’re really well-coached. They’re really ball-conscious, they’re going after the ball all the time.”

Minnesota tied for the NFL lead with 33 takeaways in 2024 and ranked fifth in points allowed per game. To address one consistent shortfall, the Vikings added two veteran defensive tackles, Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, who can also wreak havoc on passing downs.

Williams, drafted nine spots ahead of McCarthy as the No. 1 selection in the 2024 draft, should be better protected in his second season. He never looked like a rookie facing the Flores defense in two starts against Minnesota last season, throwing three TD passes with zero interceptions with a passer rating of 96.7.

The Vikings didn’t have to show their entire hand to Williams in last season’s win at Chicago. The Bears erased an 11-point deficit before Minnesota pulled out the 30-27 overtime victory behind quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold exited for Seattle in free agency, clearing the QB1 role for McCarthy, who is recovered from the two right knee surgeries that cost him his rookie season.

A top injury concern for the Bears is left cornerback Jaylon Johnson. He said this week he’s hopeful for a return from an offseason groin injury that kept him off the field the entire preseason. He was officially listed as questionable on Saturday after taking part in limited practice for the third consecutive day.

With or without Jaylon Johnson, McCarthy figures to find All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson early and often. Jefferson was held to two receptions at Chicago in 2024 and the Vikings won’t have Jordan Addison (suspension). Veteran Adam Thielen has just started working with McCarthy, reacquired by Minnesota after teams broke training camp.

McCarthy, 22, grew up in the Chicago area and the first game he attended was a 34-31 Vikings win at Soldier Field in 2007. How quickly he grows up as an NFL quarterback is likely to determine whether the Vikings can approach the 14-3 record they produced last season.

“I just try to be completely present. At the end of the day, there’s going to be anxious, excitement and a lot of adrenaline,” McCarthy said. “I know I’m going to be amped up. At the end of the day, I know (coaches) will put me in a great position and my teammates around me will do everything they can to make sure we are successful every play.”

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who played the QB position in the NFL, met extensively with Williams prior to the 2024 draft. He said he remains a fan, and didn’t mind telling Williams as much. He pulled the Bears’ passer aside on the field postgame last year to share his admiration, praising Williams’ performance and competitiveness.

“I’ve known Caleb for a long time. I think the world of him,” O’Connell said. “He just continues to get better and better. You can see it when he starts creating off-schedule and that athleticism. We had him dead to rights a couple of times and he gets out and makes huge plays. It’s going to be a challenge. … I look forward to competing against him because he’s going to be a really good player.”

Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was an offensive lineman in the NFL, restocked the offensive line with trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. He also signed pricey free-agent center Drew Dalman and continued to pump assets into building an arsenal of playmakers around Williams.

After drafting Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze in the top 10 of the 2024 draft, the Bears used the No. 10 pick in April to select Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and added dynamic Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second round.

Described as a meticulous teacher, Ben Johnson told Williams all the parts will fit together. The plan is simple: focus energy on fundamentals and build from there.

“(My own) knowledge of football and NFL football has grown even just sitting in some of the meetings this year and even going through our first game week and just understanding things I may not have understood last year,” Williams said. “Whether that’s defenses, whether it’s offenses, I think I’ve taken a step there. I have to keep taking those steps throughout this year and many years from now. But Ben, he’s been great for me. He’s pushed me. Like I’ve said many times, he’s a teacher and he will be persistent until you get it.”

Besides Jaylon Johnson, the Bears added fellow defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring) as questionable. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful, and he could miss his first game in more than three seasons. That could mean increased snaps for rookie fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite II.

Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was removed from the injury report after practicing in full on Saturday. Fellow running back Roschon Johnson (foot) is questionable along with special teams standout Josh Blackwell (groin)

For Minnesota, running back Zavier Scott (ankle) and defensive end Elijah Williams (hamstring) were ruled out, while safety Harrison Smith (illness) is doubtful. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) is questionable.