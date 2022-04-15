Delay in NA session: IHC issues notice to deputy speaker for April 22

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday refused to intervene in the proceedings of the National Assembly on a plea against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s decision to postpone the proceedings until April 22, ARY NEWS reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s move to delay the convening of the National Assembly session to April 22 from April 16.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi, in his plea filed in IHC, pleaded the court to overturn Qasim Suri’s circular regarding the National Assembly session.

The petitioner requested the court to direct deputy speaker to immediately convene a session for the election of the speaker of the assembly and to cease Suri from exercising the powers of the speaker.

The division bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah along with Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar led the proceedings today.

The court issued notices to deputy speaker, and secretary National Assembly for April 22 with Chief Justice IHC saying in his remarks that the applicant has failed to persuade the court as to how court could intervene into the matter.

“We cannot give any order as it is only a speculation that speaker may adjourn the proceedings on April 22,” the IHC CJ said and added, “Let the National Assembly session be convened on April 22 and give respect to the parliamentary norms.”

