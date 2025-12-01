Delay in Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding ignites online speculations

The unexpected postponement of star cricketer and music composer, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s eagerly anticipated wedding has sparked a frenzy of online speculation, especially following RJ Mahvash’s recent comments.

On November 23, They were set to marry but the ceremony was delayed due to Smriti’s father’s serious illness. While both families have refrained from making public statements, social media has erupted with unverified rumors, including allegations of infidelity on Palash’s part.

In her signature dramatic style, Mahvash addressed modern romance and trust issues without naming anyone, saying she would reveal her groom’s identity a week before her wedding to give any women a chance to come forward if they had seen him in “anyone’s messages”.

Her remark that “Men are indeed wonderful… but they often say they’re single when asked” resonated with viewers following the ongoing discussions about the delayed wedding.

She also highlighted her mistrust, stating, “I don’t trust anyone in this world… anyone can do anything”. Mahvash encouraged women to share suspicious direct messages or screenshots with her if they felt uncomfortable posting them publicly.

She further added, both Smriti and Palash have quietly removed their pre-wedding posts from Instagram. Neither has yet made a public comment, which has only heightened curiosity among fans.

However, Palash’s mother recently addressed the breakup rumors, confirming that the wedding is still on, albeit postponed. She stated, “Smriti and Palash are both in distress… Everything will be fine; the wedding will happen very soon”.

As fans await clarity, both families are recovering from a challenging week, hoping to announce a new wedding date shortly. In the meantime, social media continues to buzz with speculation, ensuring this story remains a hot topic.