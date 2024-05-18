Delay in wheat procurement causes problems for cotton cultivation

LAHORE: Delay in wheat procurement brings with it problems for farmers in cultivation of the cotton crop, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

“It will be hard to achieve the cotton cultivation target owing to the wheat crisis,” sources at provincial agriculture department said. “Farmers have so far cultivated cotton on 2.4 to 2.5 million acres of the land,” sources said.

“We have a target of cotton cultivation on four million acres of the land by May 31 in Punjab,” sources at agriculture department said.

“It has been a formidable challenge to sow cotton on 1.6 mln acres of land to achieve the cultivation target,” sources said.

“We are trying to achieve the cotton cultivation target,” agriculture department sources shared.

Sources said that the water reservoirs have more water than expected owing to slow cultivation of the cotton crop. “The water available for cotton crop in Punjab could not be used,” sources said.

Provincial irrigation department has said that the water level has been high in Punjab in comparison to the last year due to slower cultivation of cotton. “The water available for cotton cultivation could not be utilized so far,” irrigation sources said.