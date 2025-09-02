Dele Alli leaves Como 1907 just after one appearance

Former England midfielder Dele Alli has parted ways with Italian side Como 1907 after terminating the contract via mutual understanding.

The 29-year-old signed an 18-month contract with the Italian club in January, having been training with them for the previous month.

However, the deal has now come to an end, with both parties parting ways as he was not in Cesc Fabregas’ first-team plans.

It is understood he will now begin the search for his next club as a free agent, which can take place outside the transfer window.

In a joint statement from the Serie A club and Dele read: “Como 1907 and Dele Alli have agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

“Dele is keen to secure regular playing opportunities and, as he was not part of the club’s immediate plans, both parties felt it was the right decision to part ways ahead of the transfer window closing.

“The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him the very best for the future.”

Dele’s Como debut ended in misery when he was red-carded less than 10 minutes after being brought on as a substitute in Cesc Fabregas’ side 2-1 defeat by AC Milan at San Siro in March.

The 29-year-old has since been frozen out at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

He left Spurs for Everton in January 2022. He only made 13 appearances before being loaned seven months later to Turkish club Besiktas.

Since then, he has been dealing with a series of injuries. His stint in Turkey was cut short due to a hip injury. His return season at Toffees in the 2023-24 was hampered by a groin issue.