Donnarumma set to join Manchester City: report

Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City is reportedly confirmed, following the departure of Ederson on the transfer window deadline.

Ederson, who spent eight years with Manchester City, has been linked to a move this summer.

Galatasaray had initially emerged as a potential destination for the 32-year-old, but their bid was rejected last week.

Their rivals Fenerbahce somehow hijacked the transfer and have principally agreed a deal worth around £12m to sign Ederson.

After his departure was sealed, Manchester City are now focused on completing the Donnarumma deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian international is set to ink a long-term deal at Etihad Stadium on Monday.

The 26-year-old will undergo his medical on Monday afternoon, before putting pen to paper on the City contract.

🚨🔵⚪️ Gigio Donnarumma now set to undergo his medical in Italy after deal done between all parties. He will arrive in Manchester after the international break, but all done and sealed with #MCFC. pic.twitter.com/sZ8pjWR43T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

The English giants have acted swiftly on deadline day after sanctioning Ederson’s transfer to Fenerbahce.

Earlier, after an impressive season with PSG, he bid farewell to the fans late on last Friday.

PSG began their Ligue 1 title defence with a 1-0 victory over Angers, but the final whistle captured the spotlight when an emotional Donnarumma appeared on the pitch to wave goodbye to the fans.

He was not included in the match-day squad, but appeared to bid farewell to the packed Parc des Princes.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Gigio Donnarumma to Manchester City, HERE WE GO! 🇮🇹 Deal done for the Italian GK to join Man City project from Paris Saint-Germain. Medical this afternoon. Long term deal agreed weeks ago and all done between the two clubs after Éderson signed for Fenerbahçe. pic.twitter.com/TawF4X8nib — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

The 26-year-old was initially favourite to join Manchester United, however, now as things stand, the Italy international is expected to sign with rivals Manchester City.

Donnarumma joined his team-mates on the pitch following the final whistle, casually dressed in jeans and a hoodie.