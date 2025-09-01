Ederson agrees deal to leave Manchester City

Ederson is set to end his long stint at Manchester City, as he reportedly agreed to join Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.



The Brazilian goalkeeper was benched in Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat against Brighton thanks to Brajan Gruda winner.

Ederson, who spend eight years with Manchester City, has been linked to a move this summer.

Galatasaray had initially emerged as a potential destination for the 32-year-old, but their bid was rejected last week.

Their rivals Fenerbahce somehow hijacked the transfer and have principally agreed a deal worth around £12m to sign Ederson.

However, Fabrizion Romano reported that a fee of around €13/14m have been agreed with Manchester City for Éderson.

🚨🟡🔵 BREAKING: Éderson to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Brazilian GK to join Fener. Fee around €13/14m to Man City for Éderson and as also personal terms are agreed with his agent Jorge Mendes and director Devin Özek. Up next: Donnarumma and City. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3QsxXvk7f7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

He said that Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to replace the goalkeeper at the Premier League club.

Donnarumma bid an emotional farewell to the Ligue 1 champions last week as he appeared on the pitch following their season-opening victory against Angers.

The Italian international was instrumental in helping PSG lift the Champions League for the first time.

Since joining PSG from boyhood club AC Milan in the summer of 2021, he has made over 160 appearances for the club in all competitions.