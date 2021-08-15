Delegation of Afghan political leaders arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Afghan political leadership has arrived in Islamabad amid the changing situation of the neighbouring country as Ashraf Ghani resigned as the Afghan president, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The delegation members who have arrived in Islamabad today include Ahmed Yunus Qanuni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq, Khalid Noor and the Speaker of Afghanistan’s Ulusi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahman.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq welcomed the Afghan political delegation members upon their arrival.

The delegation will hold meetings with Pakistani officials regarding the Afghanistan situation.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement that Pakistan is closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

The FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support the efforts for political settlement in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan hopes that all Afghan sides will work together to resolve their internal political crisis.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul is extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

He said a special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa and arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, media and others.