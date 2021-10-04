Delegation of British MPs meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of British Members of Parliament (MPs) comprising of Lord Wajid Khan, Naz Shah and Muhammad Yasin met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

PM Imran Khan and British MPs discussed various measures of the present government, people-friendly policies and steps being taken to highlight the Kashmir issue during the meeting.

The premier said that the government was taking measures to fully establish the supremacy of law and justice in the country. He maintained, “Our model of governance is Riasat-e-Madina, the golden principles of which were a welfare state and the rule of law.”

PM Khan said that focusing on the progress of every segment of the society was a must for the development of the whole society, the state news agency reported.

The delegation appreciated PM Imran Khan for raising his voice on Islamophobia and taking measures for social protection and poverty alleviation of the economically backward segments for the first time on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina.

Besides, they were also appreciative of the steps taken for the welfare of the masses in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by the newly-elected government.

