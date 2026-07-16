Delhi urges halt to Indian seamen on Hormuz ships

NEW DELHI: India urged local shipowners and firms that recruit sailors not to deploy seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as fighting between the United States and Iran intensifies.

The United States has this week been striking Iran, drawing retaliatory Iranian attacks on US interest in the Gulf as they battle over the strategic Hormuz shipping route.

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to its shipping ministry.

India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) appealed in a statement on Wednesday that there should be “no deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders”.

“The DGMA continues to closely monitor the evolving security situation and remains committed to safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers,” it said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas shipments, has long been a flashpoint between Washington and Tehran.

The directive comes after at least two Indian sailors were killed in attacks on commercial vessels since last week, officials confirmed.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Monday “Seafarer-First”, an emergency response aimed at ensuring the safety of “every Indian on every vessel, irrespective of flag”, operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, according to a government statement.

India’s foreign ministry described attacks on commercial shipping in the region as “deeply worrisome” on Tuesday.