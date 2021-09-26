Delinking plan: PCAA takes step to make airports economically self-sufficient

KARACHI: Under the new delinking plan, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has taken a major step to make the country’s airports economically self-sufficient, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has continued working on different projects to ensure economic self-sufficiency of airports under the plan of delinking the institution into different divisions.

It has been decided to provide space for different shops at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on lease including a medical and general store, jewellery shop and others.

It emerged that the jewellery shop will be opened in the international departure lounge of the Lahore airport. The PCAA issued a tender notice to seek the bids by October 8 to issue a five-year lease for the establishment and operation of the medical store and jewellery shop at the airport.

The bids will be opened at the airport manager’s office at 11:30 am on October 8. According to the airport administration, the decision was taken to create business opportunities and increase the medical facilities of the passengers.

In January, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had notified delinking of three divisions and creation of new positions including additional director-general and deputy director-general under the revised organisational structure.

The CAA director-general had issued a written order to notify delinking of the aviation authority into three divisions including regulatory, airports and operations and support under the revised organisational structure.

Following the new orders, two new positions were created including additional director-general and deputy director-general.

The additional director-general regulatory and deputy director-general will work under the CAA DG, whereas, the positions of deputy DG were increased to four.

Earlier in December last year, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan had developed its decision to bifurcate the department into regulatory and operational in order to meet global aviation standards.