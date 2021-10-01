Delivery boy supplying drugs arrested in Karachi: police

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have apprehended a delivery boy from Manghopir neighbourhood allegedly supplying drugs at the doorstep in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to SSP West, the police conducted a raid to arrest a man identified as Rahim Khan, who used to supply drugs while posing as a delivery boy.

“He used to book orders for the drug via telephone and provide it to the doorstep,” he said adding that they have recovered one kilogram of high-quality charas and money from his possession.

This is not the first time that reports of people using the guise of delivery boys being involved in criminal activities in the city.

In May this year, citizens apprehended two suspected muggers who used to loot people in disguise of food delivery boys from Gulshan-e-Jamal area of the city.

According to police, the citizens arrested the suspected muggers as they were trying to flee after depriving a citizen of his valuables in Gulshan-e-Jamal neighbourhood.

“They were beaten up by the enraged mob and later handed over to police,” they said adding that two pistols, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Syed Tehseen Ud Din and Khuda Dino as police said they used to commit robberies in the guise of food delivery boys in order to dodge law-enforcing authorities (LEAs) during snap checking.

