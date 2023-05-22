Delivery boy jumps off 3rd floor to escape dog attack

In a life-threatening incident, a delivery boy jumped off from the third floor of a building to escape a dog attack on him.

Every now and then, some news comes across on the internet about delivery boys getting caught in some incident. Sometimes it is funny and makes people laugh but mostly it is about the difficulties they face on their job.

In one such incident, a man got severely injured when he jumped off from the third floor to save himself from an attack by a pet dog of the customer.

An Indian man Muhammad Ilyas hailing from Hyderabad was delivering food in Manikonda Hyderabad when he saw the unleashed dog came charging towards him and out of fear he jumped from the third floor of that building.

Read more: DOG BITES DELIVERY BOY INSIDE LIFT, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

He was immediately shifted to the hospital and reportedly he sustained injuries and several fractures but the doctors said that he is out of danger.

Earlier, a video went viral when horrific a delivery boy was bitten by a dog inside a lift in India. The viral video showed the delivery boy standing at the corner of the lift of Noida’s Apex Society located in Sector 75. The dog lunged and started biting him after the doors opened.

The Indian news agency stated that the housing society’s residents said the dog’s owner helped him and gave him money to get himself treated. Police said they did not file a complaint as they were unaware of the incident.