Dog bites delivery boy inside lift, video goes viral

A horrific video of a delivery boy getting bit by a dog inside a lift in India is going viral across social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed the delivery boy standing at the corner of the lift of Noida’s Apex Society located in Sector 75. The dog lunged and started biting him after the doors opened.

#Noida, UP | This happened with a person who came from outside with a courier. Investigation underway. Action will be taken after the accused is identified: Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP, Noida, on a dog biting a delivery boy inside a lift in Sector 75, Noida (CCTV Visuals)

(ANI) pic.twitter.com/zYwePBtmzj — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 7, 2022

The Indian news agency stated that the housing society’s residents said the dog’s owner helped him and gave him money to get himself treated.

Police said they did not file a complaint as they were unaware of the incident.

Read More: Woman attacked, killed by pet dog inside home

It is pertinent to mention people have come under attack by aggressive and rabid dogs out of the blue.

In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old boy was killed after he was apparently mauled by dogs while getting the mail in Arkansas state of the United States (US).

The boy, identified by a family friend as Robby Taylor, was reported missing at 9.15am on Thursday from his home in Mount Vernon, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

When the boy failed to come home from what was supposed to be a quick trip to the mailbox after a few minutes, his mother went looking for him but could not find him.

The mother said she saw several dogs running from a field near her home, and Taylor was later found dead from ‘an apparent dog attack,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators who responded to the scene questioned two people in connection to the dog mauling, but no arrests were made.

Comments