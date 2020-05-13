Woman attacked, killed by pet dog inside home

INGLESIDE: A 52-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence after being attacked and killed by her pet bulldog.

The deceased woman Lisa Urso had recently rescued the pet French bulldog that was reportedly bred for dogfighting, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper told the station.

A friend of her found Urso dead inside her residence on Saturday.

Cooper told WGN, “It (injury) wasn’t the neck, most were in her legs and arms. Some on her torso as well. Just a lot of bites. A lot of scratching. I hate to say it but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack.”

t emerged that the dog had previously attacked Urso’s boyfriend, and later she got the dog back from animal control. The boyfriend wasn’t home when Urso was killed.

“You don’t really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed but we forget animals can be powerful,” Cooper said. “This animal has a lot of jaw strength.”

