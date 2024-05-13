Delivery boy looted by street criminals in Sukkur

A delivery rider boy on Monday reportedly become the victim of a robbery, when the accused culprits deprived him of Rs 30,000 and escaped from the scene, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the accused looted Rs 30,000 on gun point from the poor delivery boy who went to deliver the parcel near Wari Tar road, Sukkur.

The street crime incidents have become very common in Sindh, especially in Karachi, while the security agencies seem unable to protect the individuals residing in the province.

Criminals in the city remain relentless in their targeting of online car service providers and delivery personnel, carrying out a string of robberies.

Additionally, citizens leaving banks with money are not immune to these incidents, often falling victim to robberies shortly after their transactions.