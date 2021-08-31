Video: Delivery boy robbed of belongings in Karachi

KARACHI: A video has emerged showing a delivery boy being deprived of his belongings by two armed motorcyclists in the Nazimabad area of Karachi, in yet another incident of street crime in the metropolis.

According to footage of the incident that occurred in Nazimabad block 1 obtained by ARY NEWS, a delivery boy is spotted outside a home when two muggers could be seen approaching him.

The muggers who parked their vehicle nearby approached the boy with one of them holding him at gunpoint as the other thoroughly checks his pockets.

One of the suspects later took away his mobile phone and a purse as the other mugger tried to unpack his delivery bag and later succeeded in his attempts and fled with it.

In a somewhat similar incident with a different outcome, a delivery boy nabbed two young street criminals after they tried to rob him in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city but later allowed them to leave thinking that it could ruin their future.

According to a video of the incident, two muggers on a vehicle tried to loot Shahid Hussain, who came to deliver a parcel in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.

However, Shahid put a stiff resistance during the mugging bid and was able to get hold of the weapon from a mugger. The video shows him indulging in a scuffle with one of the muggers with two motorbikes on the ground.

One of the dacoits also sustained injuries during the scuffle as both were seen getting away from the spot on a motorbike.

Shahid while divulging details of the incident said that both the muggers were aged between 18 to 20 years, therefore he decided to let them go in order to avoid ruining their future.

He later handed over the pistol to the police.