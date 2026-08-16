A delivery boy was assaulted by a customer following a dispute over a delay of just a few minutes, with CCTV footage of the incident drawing widespread attention online.

The incident reportedly took place at a residential complex in Ganga Sagar Colony, Meerut, India, on August 14. According to reports, the delivery agent arrived approximately five minutes later than expected, prompting an argument with a customer.

CCTV footage shows the confrontation escalating, with the customer allegedly taking the delivery agent’s mobile phone and physically assaulting him by slapping and kicking him.

Read more: Watch: Pakistani man surprises Indian delivery boy with $100 tip in Canada

The delivery boy later alleged that the assault continued inside the apartment.

In UP’s Meerut, a delivery agent, who got a bit delayed with the order, was assualted by a resident of Ganga Heights apartment. The man could be seen assaulting the delivery agent immediately after a brief verbal confrontion. The victim was later taken inside the apartment and… pic.twitter.com/MebFmkE9Q8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 14, 2026

Police subsequently registered a case based on the delivery agent’s complaint and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

The case has once again highlighted concerns about the safety and dignity of delivery workers, who regularly face demanding schedules and challenging working conditions.

It has also prompted renewed calls for customers to resolve delivery-related disputes through appropriate channels rather than resorting to violence.