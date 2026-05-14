Dell SupportAssist software update causes Windows blue-screen crashes

Dell confirmed that its SupportAssist software is causing blue-screen crashes on some Windows systems after numerous user reports of random reboots since Friday.

SupportAssist, developed by Dell and pre-installed on most new Dell computers running Windows 10 or 11, has been identified as the source of these issues.

A Dell representative informed users on the company’s official forums that the latest SupportAssist Remediation service update is responsible for triggering 0xEF_DellSupportAss_BUGCHECK_CRITICAL_PROCESS errors and recommended removing the service to fix the crashes.

“Dell Engineering is aware of the BSOD issue and is working towards a resolution. As many have noted, version 5.5.5.16000 of the Dell SupportAssist Remediation service or Alienware SupportAssist Remediation service can cause the BSODs,” they said.

The representative also suggested that many users have successfully disabled or uninstalled the SupportAssist Remediation service as a workaround.

To uninstall the problematic version, users can open Windows Settings, navigate to Apps > Installed apps, select “Alienware SupportAssist Remediation,” and click Uninstall.

However, Dell warned that system restore points created by SupportAssist Recovery might not be available after removing the faulty service.

Customers still experiencing blue-screen errors after uninstallation should contact support for further help.

This isn’t the first time Dell software updates have caused major issues; for example, in April 2025, Dell warned that upgrading to SupportAssist for Home PCs v4.6.2/v4.6.3 could lead to blue screens on Latitude and Vostro laptops.

In December 2021, Dell BIOS updates caused boot failures on several models, including Latitude 5320 and 5520, Inspiron 5680, and Alienware Aurora R8.

Affected systems could power on but immediately blue screen and shut down. Dell did not comment when contacted, but affected users shared instructions for downgrading BIOS versions using SupportAssist OS Recovery.

Security researchers also identified critical vulnerabilities in Dell SupportAssist’s BIOSConnect feature, which could allow remote attackers to execute code within devices’ BIOS.