Delta Air Lines cancels some flights

Delta Air Lines said on Saturday it made additional flight cancellations for Atlanta and along the U.S. East Coast, including at its hubs in Boston and New York, as it continued to adjust schedules due to winter storm Fern.

Ice accumulation is expected to affect Atlanta on Sunday, along with significant snowfall in the Northeast beginning Sunday afternoon, the airline said.

The storm is disrupting U.S. air travel, prompting airlines to cancel flights, warn of delays, and issue travel waivers as ice, snow, and strong winds sweep across major hubs and regional airports in the South, East, and central parts of the U.S.

Delta on Friday urged passengers traveling this weekend to reschedule their flights as a major winter storm threatens to disrupt operations and force widespread cancellations.

The airline said customers should expect flight cancellations across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, including Nashville and Raleigh–Durham, as the storm threatens to disrupt weekend travel.

Delta Air Lines canceled flights at several airports in five states on Thursday, warning that slow operations could trigger more delays and cancellations, and complicate rebooking during one of the busiest winter travel periods.

The National Weather Service warned that a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow could make travel hazardous and cause power outages and tree damage across the Southeast, with heavier snowfall expected farther north as the storm moves up the country.