Demi Lovato addresses 'Heart Attack' performance backlash

Demi Lovato has addressed the backlash surrounding her performance of Heart Attack.

In her latest interview on The Elvis Duran Show, Lovato explained that she had actually raised concerns before going on stage.

She further added that she questioned whether the track fit the tone of the event, “I want to say they asked me to sing that”.

According to Lovato, organisers insisted the song would resonate with the audience, so she agreed to perform it despite her hesitation.

She also noted, “And then of course people online are like ‘Why did she sing that?’ I’m like, it wasn’t me, I flagged it”.

The performance took place at the AHA’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in 2024, which focuses on raising awareness about heart health.

The moment quickly sparked debate online, with some questioning the choice given Lovato’s own medical history.

In 2018, the singer suffered a near-fatal overdose that resulted in multiple strokes and a heart attack, making the performance feel uncomfortable for some viewers. However, reports at the time suggested the decision came from the event organisers.

The organisers saw it as a way for Lovato to reconnect with the song after previously struggling to perform it. Lovato has now made it clear that while she understood the reaction, the decision ultimately wasn’t hers.