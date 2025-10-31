Demi Lovato channels long-lost 'Poot Lovato' meme in spooky costume reveal

Pop star Demi Lovato embraced internet nostalgia this Halloween by transforming a decade-old meme into her costume. Fans were also delighted by her witty acknowledgement of her online legacy.

On Thursday, Lovato shared a series of Instagram photos and TikTok videos featuring her as “Poot Lovato”, a meme that originated from a dimly lit 2015 image. Fans, during that time, speculated that the picture might depict Lovato’s “long lost twin” trapped in a basement, sparking years of the viral joke.

In the recreated image, Lovato posted side-by-side comparisons of the original photo and her eerie garage setup, complete with shadowy lights and a dramatic video of “Poot” calling out for rescue. She extended the gag in a TikTok “house tour”, showcasing the character’s makeshift “basement” filled with everyday items like a water heater, bubble wrap and cleaning supplies.

In her current post, while referencing her new music era, “Happy Halloween and happy one week of intd!!! Been so locked in this era, thought I’d let Pootvato out”.

The producer and Lovato’s husband, Jutes, chimed in on the comments, “Alright, Halloween is over, everyone. Pack it up. It belongs to Demi this year”.

The lighthearted tribute highlights Lovato’s playful engagement with her fanbase, blending pop culture history with seasonal fun.