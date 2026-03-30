Demi Lovato discloses fav single to perform on new tour

American musician Demi Lovato is preparing to embark on a new tour.

The 33-year-old singer and actress expressed her excitement for the “It’s Not That Deep” tour, set to begin in April, while promoting her new cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food.

Speaking at the 92NY in New York City on March 17, she said, “It’s really amazing to be in this era right now. It’s very celebratory, very fun.” The Cool for the Summer star continued, “That was really the essence of the album—a reflection of where I am in my life today. I’m happier than ever, and I wanted my music to reflect that.”

The Camp Rock alumna confessed that while she feels happy, she also experiences some pre-performance jitters. “I’m very, very excited and a little overwhelmed—a little nervous—but I can’t wait to see everybody on the road,” she added.

Referencing her recent project, Demi Lovato stated, “I can’t wait to play music from It’s Not That Deep, but also songs that you are all already familiar with. And there’s the potential to be playing even newer music.”

The vocalist also disclosed that “Sorry to Myself” is the track she is most eager to perform for fans, noting, “It kind of ties in with the messaging of this cookbook.” The book is inspired by her ongoing recovery from eating disorders.

“I went through so much, and I kind of put myself through hell for a long time, and I’m sorry to myself for that,” Demi Lovato shared. “But it’s about taking charge and reclaiming the narrative.”