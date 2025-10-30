Demi Lovato drops upbeat 'Sorry to Myself' clip from new album

The Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato is resonating with fans through a personal video of her performing the self-love anthem “Sorry to Myself” from her latest album, It’s Not That Deep, highlighting themes of positivity and healing.

In a video clip posted on social media on October 29, Wednesday, the singer appeared vibrant and confident, singing the upbeat track solo. Lovato captioned the Instagram video, “this one’s for me”, accompanied by a white heart emoji, underscoring the song’s introspective message.

The release has sparked an outpouring of support in the comments, with fans celebrating its energetic spirit and emotional depth. “Thank you for this song, we needed it”. One user mentioned, “Demi! I’m loving your album SO MUCH! You gave us a masterpiece!”. Several comments highlighted that the track signals to Lovato’s past struggle, including a reference to her earlier hit “Sober”. In a comment, it stated, “Love how you reference Sober and honour your difficult times”.

Described as a “cathartic dance floor bop” full of heart, the song has proven therapeutic for listeners, with one fan adding, “Such a cathartic dance floor bop! So much heart in this one”.

It’s Not That Deep, Lovato’s ninth studio album, dropped on October 24 and features 11 dance-pop tracks blending vulnerability with infectious rhythms. “Sorry to Myself” stands out as a fan favourite, aligning with Lovato’s ongoing journey of self-empowerment and artistic evolution.