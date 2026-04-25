Demi Lovato and her husband appeared in similar attire on their wedding day, and she brought out her inner musician as she performed a duet of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

On April 24, Friday, the show of the pop star’s It’s Not That Deep Tour, she brought out the Canadian musician to perform a duet of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

In a video captured, Lovato, onstage at Madison Square Garden, belting out the lyrics of the 1998 hit song with her husband as the audience joined in on the sweet moment.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer and Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, have been fans of the song for years, even having Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik perform it at their May 2025 California wedding.

Almost a year before the couple tied the knot in a romantic California ceremony, Lovato appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna and shared her dream scenario for her big day.

During an interview on February 2024 interview, “I would love the Goo Goo Dolls to be able to perform ‘Iris’ at my wedding as a first dance. That would be so special and so incredible.” That wish came true on May 25, 2025.

During an interview on the Zach Sang Show in December, Jutes opened up about the “unreal” experience of having Rzeznik perform live at their wedding.

“That’s like one of the coolest things,” Jutes said. “That was, in the moment, me and Demi were looking at each other, and I was just like, ‘What’s going on right now?!’ I was like, ‘This is the most iconic song ever. He’s right there, and it’s for us!”

“Icon. Such a legend for doing that,” he added of Rzeznik, 60. “Forever grateful.” For him, having the superstar sing the hit song on an acoustic guitar was like “a movie moment.”

Lovato also gushed about the performance, telling Vogue shortly after the ceremony that having Rzeznik there for her and Jutes’ special day was “surreal.” She also added, “This was a pinch-us moment. It’s our favorite song and has so much meaning to both of us”.

The band also paid tribute to the newlyweds with a sweet post to social media, showing a black-and-white photo of the couple having their first dance with Rzeznik playing his guitar in the background.

“It was an absolute pleasure attending the wedding of @ddlovato & @jutesmusic and performing ‘Iris’ during their first dance together as husband & wife ❤️💍,” the Goo Goo Dolls’ official Instagram account captioned the post.

Rzeznik wrote the song for the 1998 film City of Angels. It is also featured on their album Dizzy Up the Girl and has become a staple of their live concerts. Jutes and Lovato went public with their romance in August 2022. A source told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

On December 16, 2023, PEOPLE confirmed that Jutes popped the question in a “personal and intimate proposal” in Los Angeles.