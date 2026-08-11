Demi Lovato is officially returning to the world of Camp Rock, with the singer set to make a surprise cameo in the upcoming third installment of the beloved Disney franchise.

Disney announced on Monday, August 10, that Lovato, 33, will reprise her iconic role as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 3. The singer will also serve as an executive producer on the film alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will likewise return as the fictional Gray brothers – Jason, Shane and Nate – members of the band Connect 3.

Lovato first portrayed Mitchie in the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock. Her character was a talented but shy singer-songwriter who attended the summer music camp and dreamed of pursuing a career in music. At the camp, Mitchie formed a close bond with pop star Shane Gray, played by Joe Jonas, and the pair eventually developed romantic feelings for each other.

The original film became a major success and helped propel Lovato and the Jonas Brothers to international fame. Disney followed it with Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which premiered in September 2010.

Set years after the events of the second film, Camp Rock 3 will follow Connect 3 as the band prepares for a major reunion tour after losing its opening act.

Camp Rock 3 is set to premiere on Disney Channel on August 13 before becoming available to stream on Disney+ the following day.