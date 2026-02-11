Demi Lovato reveals health concerns in disheartening announcement

Demi Lovato has shared a heartbreaking update with fans, announcing the cancellation of several upcoming tour dates due to health concerns.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to explain that while preparing for her upcoming It’s Not That Deep tour, she realized she had taken on more than she could manage.

“My Lovatics – I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible,” Lovato wrote.

The Cool For the Summer songstress continued, “To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

As a result, Lovato confirmed she will no longer perform in several cities previously scheduled for April, including Charlotte, N.C., Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver.

“I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there,” she added.

Demi Lovato further shared that fans who purchased tickets would automatically be issued refunds.

The tour was originally set to kick off in Charlotte on April 8.