Demi Lovato teases new album is influenced by husband Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Pop star Demi Lovato hints that her upcoming album ‘It’s Not That Deep’ is ‘different’, influenced by her husband Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes.

Singer Demi Lovato is all set to release her ninth studio album, ‘It’s Not That Deep’, which is her first in three years, and after marrying her longtime partner, musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes earlier this year, and the Disney alum confirmed that her husband’s influence will be visible on the 11-track feature, scheduled to release next month.

“I think it’s really a reflection of where I’m at personally. I’m not in this place in my life where I need these huge emotional ballads to release some sort of deep emotional trauma I’m going through,” she said.

“I’m in a place in my life where my energy feels very light,” Lovato explained. “I just got married. It was a learning curve for me to take what I’ve always known about music, which is write what you know now.” “I had to learn how to write what was new to me, and that’s what this album is a reflection of,” she added.

For the unversed, Lovato and her fiancé Jutes, who were engaged in 2023, after more than a year of dating, exchanged vows in a dreamy California wedding this May.

As for the album, ‘It’s Not That Deep’ is set to be released on October 24.