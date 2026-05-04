American actor Demi Moore, still riding high from the late-career boost of her Oscar-nominated turn in “The Substance”, will join the jury for the Cannes Film Festival 2026, which kicks off next week, organisers announced on Monday.

The film extravaganza on the French Riviera, one of the world’s most important annual cinema events, hands out a host of prizes, including the prestigious Palme d’Or for best film, decided by a nine-person jury.

Demi Moore, 63, along with Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, whose films from “Nomadland” to “Hamnet” have become awards-season favourites, will add some A-list sparkle to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 jury, which also includes Ivorian-American actor Isaach de Bankole, who is set to play in the upcoming third instalment of the “Dune” franchise.

As previously announced, the jury will be headed by arthouse South Korean director Park Chan-Wook (“Oldboy”).

Besides Demi Moore, other jury members in Cannes Film Festival 2026 are Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director Laura Wandel, Chilean director Diego Cespedes, Irish screenwriter Paul Laverty and Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard.

The Cannes Festival runs from May 12 to 23.

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Earlier, Demi Moore ditched her old style to sport a dramatic look at Gucci’s FW26 Fashion Show.

On February 26, the disclosure star showed up at Gucci’s FW26 Fashion Show at Palazzo Delle Scintille, debuting a carefully dishevelled wet-look bob.

Moore’s transformation after years of flaunting her signature long dark hair has sent fans into a frenzy. As soon as her look was shared on her official Instagram account, people went crazy over the drastic change in her look. One fan commented, “WOW WOW WOW.”

Gushing over her transformation, another wrote, “The hair looks amazing! It’s been so long for so long, and this just looks so fresh!”

The third noted, “Stunning emoji hair makes you look even more beautiful and younger…” Despite fawning over Moore’s bob look, many demanded that she “bring back the curves.”