Demi Moore has paid a touching tribute to her ex-husband Bruce Willis on Father’s Day with a heartfelt social media post celebrating their blended family.

The 63-year-old actress shared an emotional message on Instagram on Sunday, June 21, writing: “Generations of love. Today we celebrate our incredible BW. Sending love to all the fathers, today and always.”

Alongside the message, Moore posted a series of throwback photos featuring Willis, 71, with their three daughters: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32. The images highlighted moments from family life, including affectionate snapshots of Willis with his children.

In another photo shared by Moore, Willis was seen smiling while lying next to his and wife Emma Heming Willis’ daughters, Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12, during a spa day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Emma Heming Willis also marked the occasion with her own tribute, posting photos of Willis with their children. In her message, she praised fathers who make their children feel safe, loved, and at ease, adding: “Just like our Bruce.”

Deemi Moore and Willis were married from 1987 until their separation in 1998, with the divorce finalised in 2000. Despite their split, the former couple has remained close, continuing to co-parent their three daughters and maintain a strong family bond.

Willis later married Emma Heming in 2009. In recent years, his family revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia, and later frontotemporal dementia, a condition that affects language and other cognitive functions.