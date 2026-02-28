Demi Moore flaunts her new look at Gucci’s FW26 Fashion Show

Demi Moore ditched her old style to sport a dramatic look at Gucci’s FW26 Fashion Show.

On February 26, the disclosure star showed up at Gucci’s FW26 Fashion Show at Palazzo Delle Scintille, debuting a carefully dishevelled wet-look bob.

Moore’s transformation after years of flaunting her signature long dark hair has sent fans into a frenzy. As soon as her look was shared on her official Instagram account, people went crazy over the drastic change in her look. One fan commented, “WOW WOW WOW.”

Gushing over her transformation, another wrote, “The hair looks amazing! It’s been so long for so long, and this just looks so fresh!”

The third noted, “Stunning emoji hair makes you look even more beautiful and younger…” Despite fawning over Moore’s bob look, many demanded that she “bring back the curves.”

In addition to her new hair, the Ghost actress donned a full black fitted leather jacket and trousers. Keeping her look minimal, she accessorised it with pointed black stilettos, a black handbag, and oversized dark shades.

Notably, fans did not seem to like her slim figure, as one penned, “So skinny, not healthy.” Another reinforced, “Too skinny”. One more doubted, “Oh man, sad emoji, she took the substance. Well, as long as she is happy”.

It is important to mention that Demi Moore’s whole look was designed by Gucci’s new creative director, Demna Gvasalia.