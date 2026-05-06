Demi Moore Sets the Record Straight: It's 'Duh-mee', Not 'Demi'!

Demi Moore is putting an end to the confusion surrounding her name once and for all. In a recent video, the 62-year-old actress politely corrected a fan who mispronounced her name, saying “Remember, it’s ‘Duh-mee'”.

This isn’t the first time Moore has addressed the issue – back in 2017, she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and explained that she and singer Demi Lovato, who shares the same first name, pronounce it differently.

Moore clarified that while their families originally pronounced their names the same way, she prefers ‘Duh-mee’ as it sounds better with her last name.

“Like, ‘Deh-mee Lovato’ sounds really good, and ‘Duh-mee’ Moore sounds really good,” she said.

Moore’s fans have been reacting to the news, with many admitting they had been pronouncing her name incorrectly all along.

A proud actress with a career spanning decades, Demi Moore has been a Hollywood staple for decades, with a career spanning over 40 years.

She burst onto the scene in her teens and quickly became a household name with iconic roles in Ghost and A Few Good Men. Her most recent notable appearance was in the 2024 film The Substance, showcasing her enduring talent.