Demi Moore speaks out after brutal deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele

Hollywood has been shaken by the tragic deaths of acclaimed director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, with many – including Demi Moore – mourning the couple.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, December 15, the Substance actress paid a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker and his wife, who were found knifed to death at their $13.5 million Brentwood mansion on Sunday, December 14, in what authorities are investigating as a double homicide.

“There are no words to truly express the unfathomable devastation of losing Rob and Michelle Reiner. Our kids grew up together, we worked together, and as our lives intertwined personally and professionally I will always cherish the moments and memories of what we shared,” wrote the actress who starred in Reiner’s 1992 thriller A Few Good Men.

Demi Moore continued, “They were amazing people and wonderful parents who gave of themselves to make the world a better place.”

“My heart, thoughts, and prayers are with their family, friends, and all that are affected by this tragedy,” she concluded.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s son, 32‑year‑old Nick Reiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case, according to law enforcement sources. The couple were also parent to son Jake, 34, and daughter Romy, 28.